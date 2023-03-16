'Tata Consumer to scale premiumization, health & wellness formats in beverages biz'4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:44 PM IST
- While demand had softened in the December quarter, the trends in the months of December and January were relatively better, says Puneet Das of Tata Consumer Products
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd is working on scaling its premium packaged coffee and tea, and offering more health and wellness variants under its beverages portfolio, Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products told Mint. TCPL, which sells packaged beverages under brands such as Tata Tea Premium, Tata Tea Chakra, Tata Grand coffee and bottled water under Himalayan, reported a 5% dip in volume growth in the December quarter in its India beverage business on account of price corrections as well as demand slowdown in key markets. Das said while demand had softened in the December quarter, the trends in the months of December and January were relatively better. Edited excerpts from an interview: