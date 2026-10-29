Tata group breaking! Noel Tata to retire as Trent chairman; Bahram Vakil to take over

Noel Tata will retire as chairman and director of Trent Ltd with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The company's board has appointed Bahram Vakil as chairman of Trent with effect from November 12, 2026. Noel Tata will be appointed chairman emeritus from the same date, in recognition of his contribution to the company.
More details awaited
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