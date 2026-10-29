Tata group breaking! Noel Tata to retire as Trent chairman; Bahram Vakil to take over

Noel Tata will retire as chairman and director of Trent Ltd with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The company's board has appointed Bahram Vakil as chairman of Trent with effect from November 12, 2026. Noel Tata will be appointed chairman emeritus from the same date, in recognition of his contribution to the company.

Advertisement

Trent said it has adopted the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, which prescribe requirements relating to board composition, board committees and the retirement of directors.

Noel Tata's association with Trent Noel Tata has been associated with Trent since 1997. The company said that under his leadership and strategic direction, it achieved significant milestones, strengthened its market position and delivered sustained growth and value for stakeholders.

The board placed on record its appreciation and gratitude for his contributions over the past 29 years.

"Under his stewardship, the Company has achieved significant milestones, strengthened its market position, and delivered sustained growth and value for its stakeholders. The Board of Directors places on record its deepest appreciation and profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the Company over the past 29 years," the filing read.

Advertisement

"In recognition of his substantial and valuable contribution to the Company, the Board has appointed Mr Noel N Tata as Chairman Emeritus with effect from 12th November 2026," it read further.

Who is Bahram Vakil? Bahram Vakil is the co-founder of AZB & Partners and one of India's prominent lawyers specialising in restructuring, bankruptcy, infrastructure and project finance. He holds an LLM degree from Columbia University and is qualified to practise law in both India and New York.

Vakil is widely recognised for his expertise in restructuring and bankruptcy law. His experience includes advising distressed funds, insolvency professionals, domestic and international banks, and stakeholders involved in the resolution of large stressed accounts referred to insolvency proceedings by the Reserve Bank of India.

Advertisement

Other appointments The company also announced a couple of other appointments in the filing.

Rajiv Dube has been appointed as an additional non-executive, non-independent director with effect from October 30, subject to shareholder approval.

Separately, the board approved the appointment of Kalpana Merchant as an additional director and independent director for a three-year term from October 30, 2026, to October 29, 2029, subject to shareholder approval.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.