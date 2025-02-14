Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran conferred UK Knighthood for ‘services to UK-India business relations’ 

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran was awarded the UK Knighthood ‘Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’, announced UK government on Friday.

The Indian leaders have been honoured with the award “for services to U.K./ India business relations.”

The list of foreign nationals awarded British awards include other eminent personalities from across the world like Dagmar Dolby Co-founder, Ray and Dagmar Dolby Family Fund; Eric Schmidt,Former CEO and Chairman of Google; Jason Furman, Professor of Economics, Harvard University; Rajinder Dhatt, Founder Member, Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association; and more.

Advertisement

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division) is an award to recognise the contribution in the field of arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service outside of the civil service.

Also Read | Tata Group stocks surge up to 12% amid Tata Capital IPO buzz

About N Chandrasekaran Natarajan Chandrasekaran, usually referred as Chandra, is the Chairman of Tata Sons, and he joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016. Candrasekaran also chairs the Boards of several group operating companies including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Air India, etc.

He took over the reins of Tata sons in 2017. He was the major force behind Tata group's resurgence from a leadership crisis and a trust deficit after the exit of his predecessor, Cyrus Mistry.

Advertisement

Chandra, first non-Parsi to lead Tata Group, laid emphasis on the strategy of “One Tata” and implemented several measures to simplify themes, scales, and synergy in the group. Under his leadership, Tata Group has entered into the business of semiconductors, electronics, manufacturing, consumer internet platform, mobile technology and battery giga-factories.

In 2023, Chandra was honoured with France's highest civilian award, “Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur” (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. The award was felicitated to honour his contribution in the development of commercial links between India and France.