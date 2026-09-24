Tata Group’s boardroom drama: Meet five influential figures beyond Noel Tata and Chandrasekaran - why they matter

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and one of the country’s largest conglomerates, is navigating uncharted waters as the Tata Trusts, which have a controlling 66% stake in Tata Group, are at odds with the Tata Sons board of directors. The key figures in the boardroom drama are Noel Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trusts, and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Advertisement

At the core of the dispute is Chandrasekaran’s continued role in Tata Sons and the larger question of whether to publicly list the holding company. A major issue dividing Noel and Chandra is the former’s belief that the Tata Group needs tighter financial discipline. Noel, in another board meeting earlier this year, had asked Chandra tough questions on some of the loss-making units.

In August, Chandrasekaran announced that he would not seek reappointment for a third term as Chairman after “one of the Board Members did not support it”. Citing this “absence of unanimous support,” Chandra, as he is often called, said he intended to step down upon the completion of his second tenure in February 2027.

However, a month later, on September 17, the Tata Sons board voted 4–1 to reappoint Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term starting February 2027. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata opposed the move, and the Trusts declared the resolution “illegal” and “void ab initio”.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Venu Srinivasan? TVS Group veteran headlining the Tata Sons row

Tata Trusts have challenged Chandrasekaran's reappointment in what is expected to be a long, drawn-out legal battle for control of the Tata Group.

But it is not limited to Noel Tata and Chandrasekaran, and there are several key players in the Tata Sons row.

Venu Srinivasan Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Co., backed Noel to succeed Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Trusts in 2024. In 2025, Noel Tata supported Srinivasan’s reappointment as vice chairman of the Tata Trusts. He and Noel are the two representatives of the Trust on Tata Sons’ board, where Srinivasan is the longest-serving member. The relationship between Srinivasan and Noel Tata broke down after he voted in support of a five-year term for Chandrasekaran, which the latter had opposed.

Advertisement

Shapoor Mistry According to a Bloomberg report, another key individual in the Tata Sons saga is billionaire Shapoor Mistry, the head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. His company is Tata Sons’ largest minority shareholder, with an 18.4% stake and even before the current episode, he had been pushing Tata Sons to do an initial public offering. His brother, Cyrus Mistry, briefly served as the Chairman of Tata Sons before being ousted in 2016 by Ratan Tata.

The SP Group is going through a financial crisis and sees Tata Sons' listing as an obvious solution to its current troubles.

Jimmy Tata Jimmy Tata is the half-brother of Noel Tata and is a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and two other smaller allied trusts. The younger brother of late Ratan Tata, Jimmy has maintained a low profile and has so far stayed away from Tata Group’s corporate affairs and the power struggles that have periodically convulsed the business his family built. According to Bloomberg, if Noel can’t count on Jimmy’s support, it would make the fragmentation around him more profound. That kind of move would expose deeper divisions within the family and institutions from which Noel derives his authority.

Advertisement

Saurabh Agrawal Saurabh Agrawal is Tata Sons’ chief financial officer and one of its directors on its fractious board. He is considered to be Chandra’s closest lieutenant inside Tata Sons. That puts him front-seat to virtually every aspect of the current fight: the banking regulator’s pressure to list, negotiations with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Tata Sons’s balance sheet and its boardroom dysfunction.

Amogh Kaloti According to Bloomberg, the low-profile office of the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti belies his role as a pivotal figure in the Tata battle.

Kaloti’s office oversees charitable trusts registered in the state, including Tata Trusts. A soft-spoken former district judge who’s relatively unknown outside Maharashtra’s legal circles, Kaloti has so far closed only one of the three Tata-related complaints — involving a 1989 share transfer — that have come under his remit.

Advertisement

In May, Kaloti’s office ordered Tata Trusts to postpone its board meeting and halt further engagements until an investigation into alleged regulatory violations is completed.

The outcome of the probes by Kaloti’s office may become more important as the Tata Sons dispute migrates from the boardroom to shareholder votes and, potentially, the Indian court system