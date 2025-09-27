Tata Motors names Shailesh Chandra as new CEO amid JLR hacking; who is he?

Tata Motors is undergoing a leadership change as the company on Friday named insider Shailesh Chandra as its managing director and CEO, and Dhiman Gupta as chief financial officer.

Shailesh Chandra and Dhiman Gupta's leadership announcement comes at a time when Tata Motors is faced with disruptions at Jaguar Land Rover, which was earlier hit by a major hacking.

Shailesh Chandra will take over as the MD and CEO of the company from October 1, Tata Motors said. He will continue at the role for a period of three years, until 2028.

Chandra is currently the joint managing director at Tata Motors' passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility businesses. He will continue in his role at the electric mobility segment.

Gupta, who has been newly appointed, is replacing PB Balaji, who is set to become the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover. Tata Motors had announced Balaji's appointment back in August.

The changes come as the UK government considers financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers after Britain's biggest carmaker extended factory closures until October 1 following a cyberattack that has paralysed operations, leaving smaller suppliers struggling.

Who is Shailesh Chandra?

Chandra has a longstanding career with Tata Motors, having joined the company as a manager in production in 1995. He continued in the role for 6 years, before being promoted to Senior Manager at the company's vendor Development wing.

In 2003, he was appointed as the Divisional Manager at Telco/ Tata Motors for a period of three years. Thereafter, Shailesh Chandra was named the Deputy General manager at the company's Vice Chairman Office in 2012.

In 2013, Chandra took a brief break from Tata Motors to join Tata Sons Limited. He was appointed as the Assistant Vice President at the Group Chairman's Office of the company in 2015.

In 2016, he joined Tata Motors again as the head of corporate strategy and business administration, and held various roles in the company including President of the Passenger Vehicles Unit and the Electric Mobility Business.