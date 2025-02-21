Tata Motors sees a top-tier exodus ahead of demerger
Summary
- On 1 July, Tata Motors will split its operations into two listed companies handling commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles businesses.
- The company is undertaking a talent mapping exercise to bifurcate top executives handling common business operations and allocate them to either company.
Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd has seen a bevy of senior executives leave the automaker in the past few months at a time when it is undergoing a major restructuring, splitting its operations into two separate listed companies handling commercial vehicles (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV) businesses.