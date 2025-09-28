Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal’s impending exit puts spotlight on streaming-era challenges
After 15 years at the helm, Nagpal’s impending exit comes as India’s largest DTH operator battles shrinking subscribers, widening losses, and rising OTT competition.
MUMBAI: Tata Play Ltd’s long-time chief executive Harit Nagpal will step down in late 2026, closing a 15-year run that turned the broadcaster into India’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) provider, but leaving his successor to navigate an industry grappling with a shrinking pay-TV market, subscriber losses, intensifying OTT competition, and rising fibre-to-home alternatives.