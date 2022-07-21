Tata Projects appoints Vinayak Pai as managing director

Tata Projects appoints Vinayak Pai as managing director1 min read . 12:15 PM IST
- Pai has taken over the reins from Vinayak Deshpande who will retire after being at the helm of affairs for over 11 years.
Infrastructure company Tata Projects Ltd has appointed Vinayak Pai as its managing director, effective 22 July.
Pai has over three decades of experience with leading engineering & EPC companies where he held key positions across various teams working towards engineering design, technology licensing, project management, business development, and operations.
"I envision this to be a great opportunity to transform and continue to strengthen the foundation of this company that has played a vital role in building the nation…The three key pillars of success will be driving project excellence for our customers through safe and digitally enabled delivery, providing a sustainable and profitable growth to our shareholders, and creating a diverse workforce focusing on skill enhancement and growth opportunities for our employees," Pai said.
In his earlier stints, Pai was the group president at Worley, based out of Hague, Netherlands, and was responsible for their businesses in the EMEA and APAC regions.
A frequent speaker and well-known member of the industry, he has been associated as plenary speaker/panel on various forums like Society of Petroleum Engineers, Chemtech etc. He has been member of the Executive Leader World 50 and served as a Commissioner at the Energy Transition Commission UK.