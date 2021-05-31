Tata Steel's T.V. Narendran takes over as CII president

NEW DELHI : Tata Steel Ltd chief executive officer and managing director T.V. Narendran has taken over as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2021-22, the industry body said in a statement on Monday.

Narendran takes over the leadership of the industry body from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak, who has completed his term.

Narendran, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has been associated with the CII for many years. He was the chairman of CII eastern region during 2016-17 and has led the industry body’s national committees on leadership and human resources, besides being chairman of CII Jharkhand.

CII also elected chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Sanjiv Bajaj, as the president designate for 2021-22. Sanjiv was the chairman of CII western region during 2019-20 and has led the industry body’s national panels on Insurance and pensions and its taskforce on fintech. Sanjiv is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and is a board member of Indian School of Business.

CII also elected Hero MotoCorp Ltd chairman and chief executive officer Pawan Munjal as vice president for 2021-22. He has been closely associated with the industry body for almost 30 years and has been the chairman of CII northern region during 1996-97. Under his leadership, Hero MotoCorp became the world’s top two-wheeler company in 2001 and has successfully retained this position for 20 consecutive years to date, according to the CII statement.

New office-bearers were elected at CII’s national council meeting following its annual general meeting, according to the statem.

