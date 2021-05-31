Tata Steel's T.V. Narendran takes over as CII president

CII also elected Hero MotoCorp Ltd chairman and chief executive officer Pawan Munjal as vice president for 2021-22. He has been closely associated with the industry body for almost 30 years and has been the chairman of CII northern region during 1996-97. Under his leadership, Hero MotoCorp became the world’s top two-wheeler company in 2001 and has successfully retained this position for 20 consecutive years to date, according to the CII statement.