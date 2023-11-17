Tata Tech expects robust demand from EV and aviation, says CEO
Summary
- Both Tata Motors and JLR expect to increase their capex which eventually will benefit Tata Tech
Mumbai: IPO-bound Tata Technologies expects a bump in demand from Tata Group anchor clients Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tata Motors in the near term, Warren Harris, chief executive of Tata Technologies Ltd said in an interview. The company though will continue to diversify revenue sources to other companies and segments over time.