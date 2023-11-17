Tata Tech expects robust demand from EV and aviation, says CEO

Harris cited the example of the Chinese market where in 2017, there were 400 companies that were claiming to develop electric vehicles. “Now there's less than 14, and then in all probability in in five years time, they'll be less than 10 that will be viable. We've seen that play out on the west coast as well," he said, adding that the company had developed a “mature understanding" of how to do due diligence in the sector, to ensure that it is “working with those companies that have the best chance to be successful," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}