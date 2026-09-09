Tata Trusts gets time till October 15 to respond to ex-trustee Mehli Mistry’s objections: Report

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner reportedly adjourned the hearing on the objections filed by former trustee Mehli Mistry regarding his exit from three Tata trusts to October 15, giving the Trusts additional time to respond.

Lawyers representing the Tata Trusts sought an adjournment to file their rejoinder, citing, among other things, Vijay Singh's exit from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), sources told Money Control. They added that Mistry's lawyer opposed the request for additional time.

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Notably, Vijay Singh, a former defence secretary and Tata Trusts nominee, left the Tata Sons board in 2025, while independent directors Ajay Piramal and Ralf Speth also retired.

The Tata Sons board currently has six directors: chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Trusts chairman Noel N Tata, Tata veteran and Tata Trusts vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan, Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George.

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, became chairman of Tata Trusts in 2024 after Ratan Tata's death.

The latest development marks another extension in proceedings arising from Mistry's challenge to change reports concerning his cessation as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), and the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution.

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Change reports are filed with the Charity Commissioner to record changes in the composition and other particulars of public charitable trusts.

What's the case? Mistry's objections concern change reports recording his exit from three Tata trusts, alleged governance lapses and the eligibility of certain trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust.

Sources told Money Control that Mistry is not seeking a return as a trustee of the Tata Trusts. Instead, his complaints largely concern the legality of his ouster and the governance issues he has highlighted.

Singh did not seek reappointment as an SRTT trustee after his term ended on August 14.

According to the Indian Express, Mistry resigned as a trustee of three trusts last October after their boards voted against renewing his appointments.

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Since then, Mistry’s exit has evolved into a wider controversy, with allegations touching on the governance of certain Tata trusts, potential conflicts of interest and the manner in which trustees are appointed.

Issues in governance, trustee appointments and reappointments Mistry challenged the appointment of two trustees of Bai Hirabai Trust — Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh — before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, as they are non-Zoroastrians. However, Srinivasan and Singh are no longer trustees of this trust.

Besides questioning his own removal from the SRTT, Mistry, in filings submitted to the regulator in June, reportedly questioned trustee appointments, board-level decisions, remuneration arrangements, and governance practices across the Tata Trusts ecosystem.

He raised a series of questions before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, ranging from compensation and commissions received by certain trustees from Tata Group companies to potential conflicts of interest arising from trustees simultaneously holding positions on the boards of group entities, the report added.

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According to the Indian Express, Mistry’s argument relates to the fiduciary responsibilities of trustees overseeing charitable institutions.

He sought an examination of whether remuneration and other benefits received by trustees from Tata group companies are consistent with those obligations.

Among the issues raised by Mistry are alleged non-disclosures of income received by trustees from other Tata group companies and questions over potential conflicts involving Srinivasan, who is also chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company.

The filings further contend that compensation earned by trustees in their capacity as nominees of charitable trusts should accrue to the trusts themselves rather than be retained by individual trustees.

Meanwhile, an inquiry into complaints regarding the number of perpetual trustees has already been ordered, and the inquiry's report is awaited, the Charity Commissioner said in the order.

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(With inputs from Money Control and Indian Express)