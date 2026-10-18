‘JRD Tata believed country’s future wasn’t something that would simply arrive’: Full text of Tata Trusts' X post

Tata Trusts posted former Tata Sons and Tata Group chairman, the later JRD Tata's belief about the country's future in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Tata Trusts collectively own 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the group's largest listed companies including brands such as Air India, Jaguar Land Rover, Taj Hotels and Tetley Tea. Current Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata succeeded the late Ratan Tata in October 2024.

Read what the full post stated here: “JRD Tata believed the country's future wasn't something that would simply arrive. It was being shaped in real time by the youth willing to question, reason and imagine for themselves,” the official X account of Tata Trusts wrote.

It added that JRD Tata's belief has shaped the Trusts' philosophy. “That belief has long shaped the philanthropy of the Tata Trusts. Today, the Trusts continue to support the nation's youth through education, skilling and opportunities to grow, because every chance given to a person at the start of their journey becomes a lasting contribution to the country they go on to build,” it said.

Adding a photo of JRD Tata, the Tata Trusts quoted him saying: “What you young men think today, India will think tomorrow”.

Tata Trusts to build 40-50 hospitals: Noel Tata Earlier today, Livemint reported that Tata Trusts, India's largest philanthropic group, is working toward establishing a network of 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals. These facilities will operate on a cross-subsidy model, where paying patients will help fund the medical care of those who cannot afford it.

In the Trusts' Annual Report for 2025-26, Chairman Noel Tata emphasised that the group will be judged on measurable results rather than the amount of money spent, while also building lasting public institutions.

In his letter, Tata wrote that it is no longer enough to ask how much the Trusts have contributed. Philanthropy, he noted, must move beyond merely counting the people reached or amounts spent. Instead, the organisation must demonstrate what difference its work has made and whether that impact will last.

India needs more institutions to nurture youth Further, addressing the migration of talented young Indians who leave the country to pursue opportunities unavailable at home, Noel Tata stressed that India needs more institutions to nurture them.

The Trusts have historically incubated several institutions of national importance, and Tata affirmed that they will continue to do so. He cited the Indian Institute of Science, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, and Tata Memorial Hospital as prime examples of the founders' commitment to institution-building.

Moving forward, the Trusts may also seek out other philanthropies and like-minded organisations to partner and share in this work.

Tata boardroom tensions, explained Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran last week urged caution as the group pursues its $120 billion investment in future growth, saying it cannot be “reckless” and must protect its balance sheet and assess demand amid boardroom tensions and tussle with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

Noel Tata has reportedly differed with Chandrasekaran in recent board discussions and the internal dispute has now become public. In August, the Tata Sons chairman said he would not seek another term after his current tenure ends in February 2027, citing the lack of unanimous backing from the Tata Sons board. In February, concerns raised by Noel Tata prompted the board to postpone a decision on Chandrasekaran’s third term, and Tata Trusts began looking for a successor.