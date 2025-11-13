Why only one of the two big Tata Trusts inducted Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat
Venu Srinivasan, who attended only one of the two trust meetings, opposed inducting Neville and Bhat since the matter was not on the meeting's agenda.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU : Venu Srinivasan, vice-chairman of two principal entities of the Tata Trusts—Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT)—expressed reservations about the induction of Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat into SRTT, saying their induction was not on the agenda and needed further discussion, according to three executives aware of the matter.