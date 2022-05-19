Tata vs Mistry: Supreme Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review plea

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The NCLAT, in its December 2019 judgment, had held that the proceedings of the Board meeting of Tata Sons held on October 24, 2016, removing Cyrus Mistry as Chairperson was illegal.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition by Cyrus Mistry in the Tata versus Mistry legal case. The Supreme Court today dismissed SP group's plea seeking review of 2021 verdict upholding removal of Cyrus Mistry as head of Tata Sons.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, ordered the deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in the March 2021 verdict.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Tata group, said the court may permit the deletion of one or a few sentences not for the reasons given in the application of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group.
Earlier, the apex court in its March 26, 2021 judgment had set aside the December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which had reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the Chairperson of Tata Sons Limited.
SP Group and Cyrus Mistry had approached the apex court in April 2021, seeking a review of its March 26 judgment endorsing the Tata Son's decision to remove him as the chairperson.
Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.
A bench of then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Ramasubramanian in the judgment had said the ouster of Mistry not only as Executive Chairman but also Director was justified