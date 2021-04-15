NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products (TCP) on Thursday announced the elevation of Puneet Das as president for its packaged beverages business in India and South Asia.

Das was earlier senior vice president, marketing, for the India beverages business at the company.

TCP sells beverages under brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, and Tata Coffee Grand in India and overseas. It also sells pulses, spices and ready-to-cook mixes under the Tata Sampann brand.

Das takes over from Sushant Dash who was recently named chief executive officer for coffee chain Starbucks in India.

Das joined Tata Consumer Products in 2017. He has over two decades of experience within the FMCG industry having worked in India, Africa and other international markets. Prior to joining Tata Consumer Products, he held senior marketing roles in companies such as Marico, PepsiCo, GSK Consumer.

At TCP, he was instrumental in creating a hyperlocal brand positioning for Tata Tea’s diverse brand portfolio and formulating the marketing strategy for Tata Coffee Grand, the company said in a statement.

“We are happy to elevate Puneet Das as president for packaged beverages. This is in line with our aspiration to recognize and groom internal talent. We have an exciting time ahead for our packaged beverages business with focus on scaling up our distribution and reach, building on product innovation while strengthening the core portfolio. Puneet’s appointment comes at a time when the organization is going through its transformation journey and we are confident that his experience and leadership will help us accelerate the business and achieve new heights," said Sunil D'Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products.

