TCP promotes Puneet Das to president packaged beverages-India & South Asia

“We are happy to elevate Puneet Das as president for packaged beverages. This is in line with our aspiration to recognize and groom internal talent. We have an exciting time ahead for our packaged beverages business with focus on scaling up our distribution and reach, building on product innovation while strengthening the core portfolio. Puneet’s appointment comes at a time when the organization is going through its transformation journey and we are confident that his experience and leadership will help us accelerate the business and achieve new heights," said Sunil D'Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products.