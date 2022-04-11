India's largest IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed highest ever employee additions in a quarter during the January-March 2022 period, with net additions of 35,209 employees during the fourth quarter, taking the employee headcount at 592,195.

“With the highest ever net addition this year, consistently highest talent retention, benchmark talent development metrics, continued focus on health and wellbeing and numerous industry awards, we have reaffirmed TCS’ position as the #1 employer of choice," said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer.

In Q4, TCS added 35,209 employees on a net basis, the highest ever net addition in a quarter. Employee headcount stood at 592,195, a net addition of 103,546 during the year, another all-time high. The company said its workforce continues to be diverse, comprising 153 nationalities and with women making up 35.6% of the workforce. Meanwhile, TCS' IT Services attrition (LTM) stood at 17.4% for the said quarter.

The IT giant's consolidated net profit rose 7% to ₹9,926 crore as compared to ₹9,246 crore a year ago, on the back of 16% rise in revenue from operations at ₹50,591 crore for the quarter ending March, 2022. Further, TCS' board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share.

