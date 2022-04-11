TCS attrition rate continues to rise, but 'moderating'

“TCS Q4 results are largely in line with our expectations. The margins are slightly below expectations and a key reason could be a high attrition rate of 17.4%. We expect the attrition rate to stay elevated over the next year as the demand for software engineers is very robust. Overall, it is comforting to see that the global demand environment remains robust and TCS is continuing to deliver on its growth targets," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder, and Fund Manager, Piper Serica, SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service Provider.