As the demand for digital talent explodes as hiring activity picks up, India's biggest informational technology (IT) service providers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys , Wipro and HCL Technologies are expected to welcome more than 1 lakh freshers combined in this fiscal year, as claimed by the firms in their respective quarterly earnings update.

TCS hiring

IT major Tata Consultancy services (TCS) on Friday said it plans to hire 35,000 fresh graduates in the second half of the current financial year, taking the total to 78,000 for full financial year. The company has already hired 43,000 graduates in the last six months.

TCS attrition rate has increased to 11.9% in the September quarter, up from 8.6% in the previous quarter. The company management said it is concerned about the current attrition levels and that the trend would continue for next two to three quarters.

Infosys hiring

Infosys has already announced that it is expanding its hiring program for freshers as attrition levels witnessed a sharp spike. The IT company said that it plans to hire 45,000 college graduates this fiscal as compared to earlier target of 35,000.

“In order to harness the full potential of the market opportunity, we are expanding our college graduates hiring program to 45,000 for the year", said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer of Infosys. At the end of June quarter, Infosys had said that it planned to hire 35,000 college graduates.

Wipro hiring

During its second quarter earnings update, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte that the IT major has doubled down on its fresher intake with 8,100 young colleagues joining from campuses in the second quarter.

"We will continue to aggressively build on this. We are well positioned to hire 25,000 freshers in the next financial year," Delaporte said.

HCL Tech hiring

IT services company HCL Technologies is planning to hire around 20,000-22,000 fresher graduates this year and is looking to onboard 30,000 freshers next year, the management said on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.