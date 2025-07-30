TCS Layoffs: How much salary do CEO K Krithivasan, other top executives earn? Here's the official data

According to the annual report of India's largest IT services company, TCS CEO K Krithivasan and other top leaders earned in crores in the financial year ending March 2025.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published30 Jul 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan (PTI)

TCS Layoffs: The salary of Tata Consultancy Services top brass has come into light after the company announced it will lay off over 12,000 employees from its global workforce, sparking a debate on the need for the TCS layoffs.

TCS' 12,000 employee layoff move comes as part of the company's broader strategy to become a “future-ready organisation”, with its focus shifting to investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan salary details

According to the annual report, TCS CEO K Krithivasan salary increased over 4 per cent in FY25. 

For the year, the TCS CEO earned a whopping amount of 26.52 crore, the latest annual report disclosed. This was a jump of 4.6 per cent from the previous year.

K Krithivasan's salary included a base salary of 1.39 crore, 2.12 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and 23 crore in commission.

TCS top executive salaries revealed

Other than K Krithivasan, former Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of TCS NG Subramaniam received a salary of 11.55 crore till May 2024, following which he stepped down from his roles at the company.

This included a base salary of 30 lakh, 7.24 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and 4 crore in commission.

TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran received a sitting fee of 2.1 lakh, and no commission.

Meanwhile, non-executive directors Pradeep Kumar Khosla and Hanne Sorensen received salaries of 2.74 crore each.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

