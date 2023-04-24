‘Business interest in quantum already starting to develop’6 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:23 PM IST
In an interview, K. Ananth Krishnan, the chief technology officer of TCS, spoke about the company’s investment plans for new technologies, hiring and more
NEW DELHI : On 28 November, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, partnered with Amazon Web Services to set up a quantum computing lab for building applications. On 12 April, TCS announced that it would not cut down on its research and development spending despite an expected industry-wide tech spending decline in FY24. And, on 19 April, the Centre’s decision to launch a ₹6,004 crore National Quantum Mission came as a shot in the arm for the company. In an interview, K. Ananth Krishnan, the chief technology officer of TCS, spoke about the company’s investment plans for new technologies, hiring and more. Edited excerpts: