‘Business interest in quantum already starting to develop’

Technology is progressing steadily. We’re still about three to four years away from practical, mainstream applications — perhaps more. Another decade is the most probable stage where real problems will start getting solved. But, right now is when active business scenarios in financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and chemistry are starting to develop. Businesses are asking whether there are good quantum machines with better quality qubits than we have now and what problems could be solved. Supply chain optimization is the fifth sector that is also interested in it. TCS is looking to build research bandwidth on these factors. We’re working with all technology vendors and their hardware and using our reach to these industrial segments to start building use cases for specific problems that can be encoded into various quantum technologies.