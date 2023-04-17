TCS to continue investments in R&D, technology, offices spaces despite ongoing volatilities4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:41 AM IST
TCS chief financial officer Samir Seksaria said the company typically spends Rs1,200-1,500 cr in research and innovation and Rs3,000-4,000 cr as capital expenditure on back-end technology needed to deliver work and office spaces, and the same should continue going ahead
MUMBAI : The country's largest IT services company TCS will continue investing in research and innovation, office spaces and technology infrastructure at the same pace even as it wades through near-term volatilities, a senior official has said.
