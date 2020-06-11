Since the first leg of lockdown was implemented in the country, TCS has changed its business delivery model rapidly to SWBS and the management stated that till 2025 up to 75% of their global workforce will continue to work from home. Chandrasekaran said that 25% employees on premise is just an estimate and the number may change but they have ensured that all procedures are ready to handle it. SWBS has not just enabled remote access but also calibrated project management framework and security posture so that work can be properly allocated, governed and reported while maintaining stringent security controls, the company said.