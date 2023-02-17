Tech creator company Animeta appoints Devdatta Potnis as CEO
Potnis will be responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team for Animeta. The company has already begun its operations and will soon announce its creator partners’ roster.
New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tech creator company, Animeta has appointed Devdatta Potnis as its chief executive officer. This follows the recent launch of the AI-powered self-service creator tech platform, aimed at creating and nurturing the potential of the Asian digital-creator economy through financial and analytical support.
