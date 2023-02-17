New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tech creator company, Animeta has appointed Devdatta Potnis as its chief executive officer. This follows the recent launch of the AI-powered self-service creator tech platform, aimed at creating and nurturing the potential of the Asian digital-creator economy through financial and analytical support.

Potnis will be responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team for Animeta. The company has already begun its operations and will soon announce its creator partners’ roster.

“We intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetization, increase their community in regional and international markets, maximize their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce; all through our AI powered creator tech platform," Potnis said in a statement.

Potnis comes with experience across media and entertainment organizations like Star, Viacom18, Balaji and Reliance among others. He was also chief growth officer at animation company Cosmos-Maya.

“Dev has the ability to build a scalable business, address an individual creator’s needs and manage investor relationships with commitment. So he is the right person to spearhead Animeta on its growth path," Anish Mehta, founder, Animeta said in a statement.

Mint had earlier reported that India is set to have the largest base of social media content creators globally with the figure crossing 100 million this year, according to influencer marketing firm Zefmo. This follows venture capital firm Kalaari Capital stating in October that the country had at least 80 million creators in 2022.

The organized influencer marketing sector is set to reach ₹3,000 crore in FY24, while the revenue share of micro-influencers will rise from 9% this fiscal to 14% in FY24.