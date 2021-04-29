Tech disruption to influence PE deals

“When we opened our office in India, the market was not mature. Only 5-6% of the deals were buyout and today almost 50% is late-stage control deals. This will only increase over time. It is a natural progression of the market. PE firms have become much more confident about India. So, you will see a lot more of this," said Utsav Baijal, senior partner, head of India private equity at Apollo Global, an American alternative asset investment giant.