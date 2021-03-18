NEW DELHI: The pandemic has ravaged the travel industry but with the rollout of vaccines and pent-up travel demand, travel companies seem to be optimistic about business recovery, even though it may take long time.

Digital travel platform Booking.com said 52% of Indian travellers plan to travel within the country in the medium term, while 41% intend to do so in over a year’s time.

In an interview, Glenn Fogel, President and CEO at Booking Holdings and CEO, Booking.com, talks about what travel means in 2021 and how business has been impacted for the Dutch startup.

Edited excerpts:

How has Covid-19 impacted Booking.com’s business and how do you see recovery this year?

Without a doubt, 2020 presented the biggest disruption to modern global travel the world has ever seen and our results suffered substantially when compared with those of 2019.

However, travelers still booked 355 million room nights through our platforms during 2020, and we ended the year with profits at approximately $880 million in adjusted EBITDA.

With vaccines in place and pent up travel demand, we are optimistic about recovery and have positioned our business well for when travel demand returns but we have a long way to go before we reach pre-covid levels.

How will people travel differently in 2021?

People have a very strong desire to travel. We saw this first-hand in 2020 when we witnessed a strong improvement in our booking trends from the lows of April through the peak summer travel season, driven in part by pent-up demand as people came out of lockdowns.

The travel that was booked last year was much more domestic-oriented than in prior years as many people adapted to the restricted travel environment and still found a way to take a trip.

In 2021, we expect domestic travel to be top of mind, and are seeing early signs of encouraging summer booking trends in the US and even parts of western Europe, primarily in the UK and Germany, relative to what we are seeing globally.

Globally, how has domestic and international travel been impacted?

Travel booked last year was much more domestic oriented than in prior years as many people adapted to the restricted travel environment. For instance, domestic room nights represented 85% of our reported room nights in the October-December quarter, up significantly from 2019 when it was just below 50%.

International travel remains extremely depressed and recovery will not be possible until government restrictions on international travel are lifted or modified for travelers who can show they are safe travelers and are allowed to travel freely.

What are the emerging travel trends this year?

The impact of the pandemic is changing not just our choice of destination but also the type of trips we’re most likely to take in 2021. From working remotely, to adopting a more eco-conscious mindset, to travelers immersing themselves in off the beaten path experiences, these are some of the emerging trip types that will likely shape the future of travel in 2021.

What are the main changes Covid-19 has brought to the tourism industry?

We expect to see a more sustainable approach to travel in 2021 and beyond. As per our research, 96% of Indian travelers identified sustainable travel as important to them, while 76% said they were more determined to make sustainable choices when looking to travel again in the future Increased reliance on technology and innovation has played and will continue to play a crucial role in rebuilding traveler confidence, including contactless check ins and accelerated use of digital apps for travel bookings. Mobile bookings represented more than two-thirds of our total Room Nights in the October-December period and about two-thirds for the entire year.

What is your roadmap for 2021?

Our Connected Trip vision and expanding our payments platform at Booking are two of our priorities for the year. Approximately 22% of our gross bookings in 2020 were processed on our integrated payment platform, up from 15% in 2019, and we expect this growth to continue.

Our Connected Trip vision is a multi-parted offering including accommodations, flights, ground transportation and attractions in dining connected by our payment network and supported by personalized intelligence to provide a frictionless experience for our bookers all the way from the initial booking to experiencing their trip.

