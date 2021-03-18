Tech, innovation crucial in rebuilding traveler confidence: Booking.com CEO

We expect to see a more sustainable approach to travel in 2021 and beyond. As per our research, 96% of Indian travelers identified sustainable travel as important to them, while 76% said they were more determined to make sustainable choices when looking to travel again in the future Increased reliance on technology and innovation has played and will continue to play a crucial role in rebuilding traveler confidence, including contactless check ins and accelerated use of digital apps for travel bookings. Mobile bookings represented more than two-thirds of our total Room Nights in the October-December period and about two-thirds for the entire year.