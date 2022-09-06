‘Tech is now integral part of how we work as a company’

We use a number of technologies like Extended Reality (XR), which includes AR and VR. These have huge potential to transform the entire life sciences industry. We are seeing a number of applications. For example, visualizing how a particular drug interacts inside the body, and how it targets certain types of cell etc. Besides, before patients who come into the clinical trials can get a virtual experience of what to expect at the trial site. By putting on a pair of VR glasses, they can see what every step of participating in the trial looks like such as trial site set-up, tests to be administered, the actual administration of the drug as well as ongoing check-ins. This puts them at ease participating in the trial and is truly a patient-centric way to use this technology.