Indian IT company Tech Mahindra is planning to hire three times more freshers as the company aims to focus on building talent and is looking to hire people for artificial intelligence, internet of things, and space technology.

Tech Mahindra's Managing Director and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C P Gurnani said that the overall hiring of freshers will be three times that of the normal. ''The company hired 5,200 people in the quarter to take its overall strength to over 1.26 lakh, and will continue to hire at the same or an accelerated pace in the remaining fiscal year as well,'' he told reporters as quoted by news agency PTI.

Gurnani said the biggest focus for 2021-22 will be on building talent and it is looking to get people in focused areas such as artificial intelligence, internet of things and also space technology, where it is keen to building a leadership.

IT major Tech Mahindra reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,353 crore for June quarter 2021-22. The company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of ₹972.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The IT services provider has exceeded the earnings expectations in a seasonally weak quarter. Its constant currency revenue growth of 3.9% on a sequential basis was ahead of consensus estimates of 2.3% growth.

The company, whose total income in the quarter improved 7% month-on-month to ₹10,485 crore, is confident of either maintaining or exceeding the growth during the remaining fiscal year, its CEO said.

“We do believe that we should be able to maintain or do better than the trajectory of this quarter for the rest of the year," Gurnani said, adding that large client wins is one of the biggest factors which is making the company confident about the future.

(With inputs from PTI)

