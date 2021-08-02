Tech Mahindra freshers hiring to surge three times this year

Tech Mahindra's Managing Director and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C P Gurnani said that the overall hiring of freshers will be three times that of the normal. ''The company hired 5,200 people in the quarter to take its overall strength to over 1.26 lakh, and will continue to hire at the same or an accelerated pace in the remaining fiscal year as well,'' he told reporters as quoted by news agency PTI.

