‘Tech mood not as bad as in 2008; bet on strong growth’
In an interview, C Vijayakumar, managing director and chief executive of HCL Technologies, said the company slashed its FY24 guidance due to a weak overall first half of this fiscal.
NEW DELHI : On Thursday, HCL Technologies Ltd beat Street estimates to report a better-than-expected September quarter. Quarterly revenue remained sequentially flat, although net profit surged 7.9% to $464 million, while operating margin rose by a significant 1.5 percentage points. In an interview, C Vijayakumar, managing director and chief executive of HCL Technologies, said the company has slashed its FY24 guidance despite this result due to a weak overall first half of this fiscal. He added that the overall industry sentiment is not as negative as the 2008 financial crisis, and elaborated the company’s stance on internal adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Edited excerpts: