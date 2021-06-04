Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra today announced the winner for the caption competition on what would be a new title or Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’

Taking to Twitter Anand Mahindra wrote We have a result:@NandanNilekani who agreed to be a co-judge shortlisted 4 entries and then we both converged on one entry from those that we thought was the most appropriate. And the winner is…(Drumroll please) ‘TecHalli’ submitted by @SrinivasPReddy.

Anand Mahindra in the follow-up tweet wrote why the industrialist think that 'TecHalli' is the perfect name for Bengaluru His entry cleverly put the ‘H’ in Tech to double use. By capitalising the ‘H’ he drew attention to ‘Halli’ meaning Village/Place in Kannada. So we now go from Silcon Valley to TecHalli ! Srini, DM@MahindraRise your mailing address to receive a model Pininfarina H2 Speed (2/2).

As announced Anand Mahindra asked the winner to DM his mailing address so that model Pininfarina H2 Speed as a prize. Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos that fascinate him.

Well it’s time they made an attempt to understand what it means. Much of the world doesn’t speak English and didn’t initially understand what Silicon Valley meant either. 😊 https://t.co/5VLjvApK58 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2021

Anand Mahindra also replied to Twitterati who said that many would not know the meaning of 'TecHalli'.The user tweeted,"Good and congratulations to the winner. But Silicon Valley is a metaphor and when u say tech halli of India internationally, no one will understand what it means unless they know Kannada," to which Anand Mahindra replied,"Well it's time they made an attempt to understand what it means. Much of the world doesn't speak English and didn't initially understand what Silicon Valley meant either."









