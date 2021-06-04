Anand Mahindra also replied to Twitterati who said that many would not know the meaning of 'TecHalli'.The user tweeted,"Good and congratulations to the winner. But Silicon Valley is a metaphor and when u say tech halli of India internationally, no one will understand what it means unless they know Kannada," to which Anand Mahindra replied,"Well it’s time they made an attempt to understand what it means. Much of the world doesn’t speak English and didn’t initially understand what Silicon Valley meant either."