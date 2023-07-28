TechM’s next CEO to get ₹46.8 cr package4 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Mohit Joshi has been offered a ₹7 crore joining bonus and stands to earn as much as ₹46.8 crore in his first year, making him one of the highest-paid professional CEOs in the country
BENGALURU : Tech Mahindra Ltd’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) designate Mohit Joshi has been offered a ₹7 crore joining bonus and stands to earn as much as ₹46.8 crore in his first year, making him one of the highest-paid professional CEOs in the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×