TechM’s next CEO to get 46.8 cr package

If a CEO’s remuneration as a percentage of the company’s revenue is taken, then Joshi takes the top position on the podium. Joshi’s remuneration is 0.093% of Tech Mahindra’s $6.1 billion in revenue. Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte’s ₹83 crore in salary is 0.089% of the company’s $11.16 billion in revenue, while C. Vijayakumar’s promised remuneration of ₹88 crore is 0.085% of HCL Technologies’s $12.58 billion in revenue. The remuneration of Salil Parekh and S. Ravi Kumar is 0.037% and 0.036% of the $18.1 billion revenue of Infosys and $19.4 billion in revenue at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., respectively. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd paid ₹29.16 crore or 0.012% of its $27.9 billion in revenue as salary to its former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, who K. Krithivasan succeeded in June.