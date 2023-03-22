Technology and cloud to build a better India

The overall India public cloud services market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026, according to IDC, led by verticals such as banking and financial services, manufacturing, public sector, media, and gaming. Several leading organizations in India, such as Axis Bank, Apollo Tyres, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SonyLiv, or Tata Elxsi, are innovating on cloud. The possibilities to grow and scale with technology are endless. The recent Avatar movie, creating buzz for its amazing special effects, was rendered on the cloud. With the massive growth of cinema, OTT and media in India, it’s not hard to imagine that the next such sci-fi blockbuster could be produced out of India! As India looks towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, it is emerging as an exciting playground for businesses to invent, build, and scale.

