Technology projects should align with the business goal: Bhaskar Ghosh

The third thing is the clarity in the scope. Any technology project has to align with the business goal because that whole paradigm has shifted, and it is no longer just about cost-cutting. It is about transforming the business and better decision-making that will impact it. So, one needs to understand the areas where investment is required and the right project that can get the quick result that is measurable. To overcome some of these barriers, one needs to understand and take proactive steps; otherwise, you will find there is passive resistance, sometimes active resistance.

