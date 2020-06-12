Technology sets stage for evolution of Banking

Technology sets stage for evolution of Banking1 min read . 12:42 AM IST
The country’s most vulnerable will be drawn into the formal banking system as digital transformation creates inclusivity and accessibility
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country’s most vulnerable will be drawn into the formal banking system as digital transformation creates inclusivity and accessibility
The timeline for digitization of financial services has shortened and, with it, the gap between banks and their customers has narrowed. The pandemic has forced banks to scale up their use of technology. In the fourth online discussion in Mint’s Pivot or Perish campaign to examine ways to revive industry post covid-19, leaders in the financial services sector said banking will be more accessible and inclusive and focus on the customer journey. Here are the key takeaways:
The timeline for digitization of financial services has shortened and, with it, the gap between banks and their customers has narrowed. The pandemic has forced banks to scale up their use of technology. In the fourth online discussion in Mint’s Pivot or Perish campaign to examine ways to revive industry post covid-19, leaders in the financial services sector said banking will be more accessible and inclusive and focus on the customer journey. Here are the key takeaways:
As businesses rebuild after the crisis, they’re going to need capital, and lots of it. This means banks will emerge stronger in the recovery period. The challenge, however, will be to ensure there won’t be a build-up of bad loans.
As businesses rebuild after the crisis, they’re going to need capital, and lots of it. This means banks will emerge stronger in the recovery period. The challenge, however, will be to ensure there won’t be a build-up of bad loans.
The country’s most vulnerable will be drawn into the formal banking system as digital transformation creates inclusivity and accessibility. Steps taken over the last few years to help the poorest access credit will show results.
Banks face hard choices as the pandemic shifts every aspect of doing business. Technology will play a key role in the way banks operate, and human intervention in functions such as credit appraisal and customer on-boarding will shrink.
How customers behave will determine how we serve them. Digital is the way ahead.
We hope to get back into the growth mode from the third quarter and see a pickup in lending.
The bots that we have built are coming in handy in the credit appraisal process.
The digitization of rural India will be the defining moment for our country.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated