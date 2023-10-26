Ted Pick new CEO of Morgan Stanley, takes up helm from James Gorman
Ted Pick, aged 54 and with over 30 years of experience at Morgan Stanley, currently heads the institutional securities division, which includes the bank's investment banking and trading unit. He beat internal candidates Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz. in a three-way competition for the role.
Investment lender Morgan Stanley has called on company veteran Ted Pick to fill in the boots of outbound CEO James Gorman. Pick in a statement affirmed the bank's commitment to investment banking and wealth management, as per a Reuters report.
