Telecom tower firm ATC appoints Sanjay Goel as chief of Asia Pacific

NEW DELHI: Telecom infrastructure provider American Tower Corp (ATC) has appointed Sanjay Goel as president, Asia Pacific, the company said on Friday. Goel will take charge from 16 March and will succeed Amit Sharma, who has been the chief of Asia Pacific since the start of India operations.

ATC’s wholly-owned subsidiary ATC India started operations in 2007 and has about 76,000 towers installed across the country. It serves all major telecom operators in India.

Goel’s official designation will be executive vice president and president, Asia Pacific. Sharma will serve as the company’s chairman for the Asia Pacific region and special advisor to the chief executive until his retirement on 1 July, 2021, the company said.

Prior to ATC India, Goel was with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia Corp where he served as president of global services and the company’s operations. At Nokia, Goel oversaw strategy, profit and loss management, and business operations across more than 100 countries.

Goel was also responsible for procurement, global supply chain, shared services and quality at the Finnish company. Goel has over 30 years of leadership and business experience across Asia and Europe.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Sanjay Goel to our executive team, and am confident he will leverage his extensive track record of strong leadership and global business experience to effectively lead our Asia-Pacific business into the future as we continue to drive value for our stockholders," said Tom Bartlett, president and chief executive of ATC.

Bartlett added, “I’d like to thank Sharma for his tremendous contributions over the last 13 years, and wish him well in the future".

Sharma joined ATC India in 2007 as the head of Asia Pacific to expand the company’s operations in the region. Under Sharma’s leadership, ATC has grown its India business to nearly 76,000 tower sites, becoming one of the largest independent telecom infrastructure providers in the region, ATC said.

