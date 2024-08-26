Telegram CEO arrested: Elon Musk, Edward Snowden, other tech titans raise alarm over free speech in France, Europe

Pavel Durov, the man behind the encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested on Sunday. A shockwave rippled through the tech world garnering outburst from Elon Musk, Edward Snowden and more

Shivangini
Published26 Aug 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov's arrest in France: Edward Snowden, Elon Musk, and other tech titans raise alarm
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov’s arrest in France: Edward Snowden, Elon Musk, and other tech titans raise alarm (Instagram: Pavel Durov)

Pavel Durov, the 39-year-old founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested at Le Bourget Airport in France on Sunday, August 25. The arrest, based on a warrant related to alleged offences associated with Telegram, has sparked international controversy and criticism.

Why was Pavel Durov arrested?

Durov was detained for alleged offenses related to the messaging app, AFP reported earlier, citing officials it didn’t identify. The 39-year-old billionaire is suspected of failing to take steps to prevent criminal use of Telegram, AFP said, adding he’s expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Durov faces potential charges that could lead to a significant prison sentence. The arrest has raised concerns about the future of communication freedom in Europe and may impact France's reputation as a startup-friendly nation.

Durov, who was ranked as the 120th richest person globally as of August 25, founded Telegram in 2013 after leaving Russia due to government pressures. The messaging app is known for its robust end-to-end encryption and has become a popular platform for secure communication worldwide.

Also Read | Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested by French authorities? All about him

Top leaders criticise Durov's arrest

Edward Snowden, the former NSA whistleblower now residing in Russia, strongly condemned the arrest on social media platform X. He stated, "The arrest of @Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that (French President Emmanuel Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world."

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, also weighed in with a tweet which said, "It's 2030 in Europe and you're being executed for liking a meme," hinting at fears of increasing censorship in the region.

Also Read | Telegram CEO arrest: France’s decline is real from now on, says Deepak Shenoy
Also Read | Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport: Here’s why

American entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan criticised the arrest, asserting that the French government’s actions are driven more by a desire for control than by crime prevention. He pointed out the unreasonable expectation placed on Durov to police criminal activity among Telegram's massive user base, especially when the French government itself struggles to manage crime within its own borders.

As of now, Telegram has not issued an official statement regarding the arrest. The Russian embassy in France is reportedly taking steps to address the situation, given Durov's high profile and the app's widespread use.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 09:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesPeopleTelegram CEO arrested: Elon Musk, Edward Snowden, other tech titans raise alarm over free speech in France, Europe

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.80
    09:07 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.42%)

    Bharat Electronics

    309.60
    09:07 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    3.55 (1.16%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    353.15
    09:07 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.33%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    324.00
    09:07 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    4.9 (1.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.000.00
      Chennai
      73,179.000.00
      Delhi
      72,466.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue