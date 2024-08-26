Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Telegram CEO arrested: Elon Musk, Edward Snowden, other tech titans raise alarm over free speech in France, Europe

Telegram CEO arrested: Elon Musk, Edward Snowden, other tech titans raise alarm over free speech in France, Europe

Shivangini

Pavel Durov, the man behind the encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested on Sunday. A shockwave rippled through the tech world garnering outburst from Elon Musk, Edward Snowden and more

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov's arrest in France: Edward Snowden, Elon Musk, and other tech titans raise alarm

Pavel Durov, the 39-year-old founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested at Le Bourget Airport in France on Sunday, August 25. The arrest, based on a warrant related to alleged offences associated with Telegram, has sparked international controversy and criticism.

Why was Pavel Durov arrested?

Durov was detained for alleged offenses related to the messaging app, AFP reported earlier, citing officials it didn’t identify. The 39-year-old billionaire is suspected of failing to take steps to prevent criminal use of Telegram, AFP said, adding he’s expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Durov faces potential charges that could lead to a significant prison sentence. The arrest has raised concerns about the future of communication freedom in Europe and may impact France's reputation as a startup-friendly nation.

Durov, who was ranked as the 120th richest person globally as of August 25, founded Telegram in 2013 after leaving Russia due to government pressures. The messaging app is known for its robust end-to-end encryption and has become a popular platform for secure communication worldwide.

Top leaders criticise Durov's arrest

Edward Snowden, the former NSA whistleblower now residing in Russia, strongly condemned the arrest on social media platform X. He stated, "The arrest of @Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that (French President Emmanuel Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world."

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, also weighed in with a tweet which said, "It's 2030 in Europe and you're being executed for liking a meme," hinting at fears of increasing censorship in the region.

American entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan criticised the arrest, asserting that the French government’s actions are driven more by a desire for control than by crime prevention. He pointed out the unreasonable expectation placed on Durov to police criminal activity among Telegram's massive user base, especially when the French government itself struggles to manage crime within its own borders.

As of now, Telegram has not issued an official statement regarding the arrest. The Russian embassy in France is reportedly taking steps to address the situation, given Durov's high profile and the app's widespread use.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
