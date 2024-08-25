Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport, says report

  According to the reports, the investigation centres on Telegram's alleged lack of content moderation. French authorities reportedly believe this situation has allowed criminal activities to flourish unchecked on the platform.

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, has been arrested by French authorities at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris. The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur was detained after arriving on his private jet, according to French media reports.

Officials have stated that Durov's arrest was made under a warrant related to offenses connected to the Telegram platform. The specific nature of these offenses has not been disclosed at this time.

The Russian embassy in France has responded swiftly to the news, with Russia's TASS state news agency reporting that diplomatic officials are taking "immediate steps" to gather more information about the situation.

Durov, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $15.5 billion, was allegedly travelling on his private jet from Azerbaijan when he was detained around 8:00 PM local time. The arrest is said to be related to an ongoing preliminary police investigation in France.

According to the reports, the investigation centres on Telegram's alleged lack of content moderation. French authorities reportedly believe this situation has allowed criminal activities to flourish unchecked on the platform.

Telegram, which boasts nearly 900 million active users, has become a significant player in global communications, particularly in Russia, Ukraine, and former Soviet republics. The platform has gained prominence as a source of unfiltered information about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, used by both government officials and citizens.

Durov, who is Russian-born but now based in Dubai, has previously stated that while some governments have pressured him, Telegram should remain a "neutral platform" and not a "player in geopolitics."

The news of Durov's reported arrest has sparked swift reactions. The Russian embassy in France told state news agency TASS that it was taking "immediate" steps to clarify the situation. Meanwhile, some Russian politicians and diplomats have criticized France's actions, with calls for protests at French embassies worldwide circulating on social media.

As of now, Telegram has not responded to requests for comment, and French authorities, including the Interior Ministry and police, have declined to comment on the reports.

