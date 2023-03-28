Telugu OTT platform aha announces change in leadership1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Ravikant Sabnavis will be taking charge as the new CEO with immediate effect. Ajit Thakur, current CEO, has been elevated to the board of directors
New Delhi: Telugu video streaming platform aha that has announced plans to expand into newer languages, has made changes in its leadership. Ajit Thakur, current chief executive officer (CEO), has been elevated to the board of directors of aha and will be driving its future-facing initiatives, including aha Studio, the company said in a statement. Ravikant Sabnavis will be taking charge as the new CEO with immediate effect.
