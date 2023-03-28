New Delhi: Telugu video streaming platform aha that has announced plans to expand into newer languages, has made changes in its leadership. Ajit Thakur, current chief executive officer (CEO), has been elevated to the board of directors of aha and will be driving its future-facing initiatives, including aha Studio, the company said in a statement. Ravikant Sabnavis will be taking charge as the new CEO with immediate effect.

Sabnavis has over 30 years of experience and has worked across organizations and industries, including Star TV, Kingfisher Airlines, Force India Formula One Team, United Breweries, Heinz India, and ConAgra Foods. He presently holds concurrent roles as a charter member of TiE - Mumbai and a member of the Startups & Entrepreneurship sub-committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Regional Council.

“Ajit has been with aha since the inception of the company. He has managed to build aha into a brand that has captured the hearts of the Telugu-speaking audience and extended its presence into Tamil. In recognition, we are elevating him to the Board of Directors. In his new role, he’ll continue to guide aha and focus on building newer initiatives, including aha Studio," aha promoter Allu Aravind said in a statement.

Sabnavis said aha would like to create an experiential entertainment platform that every family member can enjoy, ranging from shows and daily series to movies, games, news, and Metaverse. “At aha, we are on a mission to redefine how people experience entertainment and tell the stories from deep India to the rest of the world through diverse and unexplored genres," he said in a statement.