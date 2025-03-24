Reilly is directing his team to do a better job at showing how to style HeyDudes with the latest trends, but the brand—like Crocs, even despite their current popularity—still has to contend with the fact that many simply deem its shoe designs too ugly to wear. And retailers that couldn’t sell enough HeyDudes during the past few seasons of oversupply are now hesitant to stock as many pairs, according to Sam Poser, analyst at Williams Trading. Its shoes are priced around $50 to $80, a middling range that doesn’t tend to make or break shoe sellers’ businesses, he said.