Culture is the most important aspect of how you run a GCC: Tesco’s Sumit Mitra
Jas Bardia 6 min read 02 Apr 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Summary
- Sumit Mitra, CEO of Tesco Business Solutions, discusses with Mint the British retailer's plans for its business centres that overlook the back-end running of its 5,000 stores globally.
BENGALURU : Tesco Plc, one of the UK’s largest retailers, was rocked by an accounting scandal and reported its worst annual loss in 2015. Its cash coffers were nearly empty, and there was a need to transform the business to get more cash.
